Feast Your Eyes on the Best Bling from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Cher’s crystal-laden performance wasn’t the only thing that sparkled beyond belief at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Stars took to the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday May 21, in Las Vegas and they brought their A game when it came to the bling, because quite frankly, if there’s a time and place to go for the gold, it’s in Sin City. Read on to see the Stylish faves from the evening. 