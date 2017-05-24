Cannes 2017
Elle Fanning on the Cannes Red Carpet Is #Goals
Cannes 2017
She’s been an up-and-coming style superstar for quite a while, but 19-year-old Elle Fanning has officially landed on the fashion A-list. See the Stylish favorites of her looks from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
