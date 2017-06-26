TOP 5

See the Biggest Beauty Trend From the 2017 BET Awards Red Carpet: Pics

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The stars came out in full force for the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A on Sunday, June 25, and the standout look of the night was the bob, rocked by stars such as Kat Graham, Blac Chyna and Jada Pinkett Smith. Read on for the Stylish picks of the best bobs of the night!