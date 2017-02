'Cause she slays! Beyoncé has always been a fan of — and, via Chime for Change, an ambassador for — Gucci. But since she hit the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19, wearing the Italian label's $21,000 floral kimono, she upped her devotion to a whole new level. We can't wait to see how she slays these new Gucci pieces, along with her mini-me Blue Ivy, on the red carpet or courtside. Scroll to see the 10 Gucci runway styles we'd love to see on Queen Bey — or Blue!