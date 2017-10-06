



The I Dream of Jeannie high ponytail is making a comeback! Stylish has spotted a slew of celebs including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington recently rocking the retro hair style in fresh, modern ways. Some are going for texture, others are opting for half-up styles, and a few are even adding accessories! Copy any or all — no matter which way you go, you’re sure to look cute, youthful and entirely on-trend.

Scroll through to see how the stars are styling it and get some inspiration to create your own perfect pony.