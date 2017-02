With 9 Grammy nominations or Lemonade and 20 trophies already under her belt, it’s safe to say that Beyonce’s already a winner. The “Hold Up” singer, who announced her second pregnancy (with twins!) in a February 1 Instagram, is sure to command the red carpet with her baby bump-hugging style at the Sunday, February 12, ceremony at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. But before then, scroll on to see every dress she’s worn since 2001.