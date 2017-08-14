Fashion News
Retailer Joe Fresh Is Now Selling Plus Sizes — Shop the...
TOP 5
STORIES
Fashion News
Retailer Joe Fresh Is Now Selling Plus Sizes — Shop the...
Tressed to Kill
Elsa Hosk Looks Completely Different With This New...
celebrity Beauty
Madonna’s Anti-Aging Face Mask is Magnetically Removed...
Hair
See the Entire Rainbow of Wigs Blac Chyna Has Worn
Exclusive
Fifth Harmony Was Best Dressed at Teen Choice 2017
Hair
When it comes to selecting her bright and beautiful hair colors, Blac Chyna does not pick at random. "It's just the mood," the reality star tells Us. "If I'm feeling feisty, I'm gonna put on a red wig. If I'm feeling like a Barbie girl, I'm gonna throw that blonde wig on."
Scroll through the photos below to see the full rainbow of locks she has worn!