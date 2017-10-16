Celebrity Style
Blake Lively’s Week of Chic — See Every Look
Blake Lively knows how to rock a red carpet — and the last five days have proven it. The actress is currently promoting her latest flick All I See Is You, so naturally it has been a week of incredible looks. From monochrome yellow separates to structural suits to even an ethereal lavender frock, see our favorite moments from Lively’s week of chic!