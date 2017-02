Brad Goreski has a busy week ahead of him! The Fashion Police cohost and celebrity stylist (to the likes of Lea Michele and Sarah Hyland) is flying through New York Fashion Week, hitting shows and gala events including amfAR before returning to L.A. — just in time for the 2017 Grammys. Here, he shares exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of his very busy — and very fabulous — week.

Credit: Courtesy of Brad Goreski