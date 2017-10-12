Every Product in This Genius New Beauty Line Is Just $3

TOP 5

Brandless is proving you don't have to break the bank for all of your beauty essentials. The revolutionary e-commerce company, which changed the game with their affordable, everyday home, health, food and household essentials that cost $3, is stepping into the hair and skin worlds with clean products ranging from shampoo and conditioner to facial cleanser, all free of parabens, polypropylene, phosphates, sulfates, synthetic dyes and synthetic fragrances — and all with their same signature low pricetag. Check out our favorites! 