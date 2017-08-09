style Patrol
Underboob Is Really a Thing — See Stars Rock the Trend
TOP 5
STORIES
style Patrol
Underboob Is Really a Thing — See Stars Rock the Trend
Fashion
Halsey and Hailey Baldwin Both Wore Aaliyah Tribute...
Beauty News
Tricks for Pulling off the Liquid Lipstick Trend
Exclusive
Blake Shelton Had Matching Denim Jackets Made for Him...
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Margot Robbie’s Style
style Patrol
Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and other celebs have flashed major underboob. We think this trend is just beginning — scroll through to see the versatile styles!