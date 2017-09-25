TOP 5

See How Celebs Are Wearing the Biggest Hat Trend for Fall

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Hats are such an easy way to take a look to another level (or hide a bad hair day). And while you could reach for a fedora or a trilby cap, there’s a new topper in town, and it’s an adorable way to add flair to your ensemble: the conductor cap. See how Kaia Gerber, Elsa Hosk and more have styled the mod hat! 