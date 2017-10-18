WWIB
Alessandra Ambrosio and Emma Roberts: Who Wore It Best?
TOP 5
STORIES
WWIB
Alessandra Ambrosio and Emma Roberts: Who Wore It Best?
red carpet Style
The Red Carpet at Tidal’s Benefit Concert Was Epic: See...
Exclusive
A Celebrity Manicurist Shares Fall Nail Trends to Rock...
Style Patrol
About Last Night: See What the Stars Wore
Street Style
See How Lorde Made a Sexy Dress Cool for Daytime
WWIB
Twinning! Alessandra Ambrosio and Emma Roberts are the latest celebrities to step out dressed identically. While they both opted to pair it with denim, they went for different vibes. But they’re not the only stars matching in the style department. Scroll through to see stars such as Rihanna, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Biel, Gisele Bundchen and more rocking the same fashions. You decide: who wore it best?