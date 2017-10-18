TOP 5

Who Wore It Best? Alessandra Ambrosio vs. Emma Roberts and More Twinning Celeb Pairs

By Cristina Gibson
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)

Twinning! Alessandra Ambrosio and Emma Roberts are the latest celebrities to step out dressed identically. While they both opted to pair it with denim, they went for different vibes. But they’re not the only stars matching in the style department. Scroll through to see stars such as Rihanna, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Biel, Gisele Bundchen and more rocking the same fashions. You decide: who wore it best?