style Patrol
Underboob Is Really a Thing — See Stars Rock the Trend
TOP 5
STORIES
style Patrol
Underboob Is Really a Thing — See Stars Rock the Trend
Fashion
Halsey and Hailey Baldwin Both Wore Aaliyah Tribute...
Beauty News
Tricks for Pulling off the Liquid Lipstick Trend
Exclusive
Blake Shelton Had Matching Denim Jackets Made for Him...
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Margot Robbie’s Style
Beauty News
This week a fashion staple stepped into the spotlight thanks to Karlie Kloss and Hailey Baldwin: the crew neck T-shirt. Kloss was spotted on Friday, August 4, in a Hanes x Karla number while Baldwin was also photographed out recently in a Forever 21 topper that cost just $13! Plain cotton T-shirts are always a timeless pick, but going for a higher cut feels like a fresh choice after all the plunging necklines of summer. If you don't already have one in your closet, here are five ways to get on the crew neck T-shirt love train, all $30 or less!