Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian's Makeup Artist Tells Us How to Create...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian's Makeup Artist Tells Us How to Create...
Exclusive
Daphne Oz: What’s in My Bag?
Red Carpet
Celebs Love to Wear This Unexpected Color on the Red...
Pics
Kim Kardashian Slays in Sheer Outfit for NYFW
Celebrity Beauty
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Spills Surprising Trick...
Exclusive
Pur-fection! Celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega teamed up with PUR Cosmetics to create the PUR PRO eye shadow palette that evokes his signature style of effortless glamour. Ortega got his break in the industry from working with A-listers including Christina Aguilera and Khloe Kardashian. In a new exclusive interview with Stylish, he dishes on how to re-create their iconic beauty looks — scroll through to see their looks and get the details!