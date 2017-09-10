TOP 5

Celebrity Makeup Artist Etienne Ortega Dishes On How to Glam Up With His New PUR Palette

By Carly Sloane
Courtesy Etienne Ortega

Pur-fection! Celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega teamed up with PUR Cosmetics to create the PUR PRO eye shadow palette that evokes his signature style of effortless glamour. Ortega got his break in the industry from working with A-listers including Christina Aguilera and Khloe Kardashian. In a new exclusive interview with Stylish, he dishes on how to re-create their iconic beauty looks — scroll through to see their looks and get the details!