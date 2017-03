Looking like a Chanel girl doesn’t have to come with a stratospheric price tag. At the French label’s intergalactic-themed show in Paris on Tuesday, March 7, models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid strutted down the runway with Barbie hair and bejeweled headpieces that were out of this world. According to Sam McKnight, the show’s lead hairstylist, the look was “a nod to the ultimate space-age icon,” Barbarella (a space agent played by Jane Fonda in the 1968 film of the same name). “Karl [Lagerfeld] wanted a strong silhouette — the '60s headbands and makeup demanded a big, gravity-defying shape — so Chanelarella was born,” he told Vogue. You, too, can channel your inner Chanelarella with these looks for less — shop the styles below!

Credit: Getty Images