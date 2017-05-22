Cher wore this Bob Mackie gown to the 1974 Met Gala, and Kardashian wore her Peter Dundas gown to the 2015 fashion event. The reality star posted a photo of Cher in the outfit to her Instagram account and wrote, “Tonight’s inspiration! I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful!” Kardashian recently wished Cher a happy birthday on her Instagram, calling her “my fashion icon Armenian Queen"

