Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Couples Style Is Always On Point

Exclusive
Does Olivia Culpo Give BF Danny Amendola's Style...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Does Olivia Culpo Give BF Danny Amendola's Style...
Fashion News
Ariana Grande is Reebok’s Newest Spokesmodel
NYFW
Us Weekly’s Most Stylish Celebs Reveal Their Fashion...
Exclusive
Tamron Hall Talks Style While Rocking a Purple Velvet...
Beauty News
Issa Rae Is Joining the CoverGirl Family — See Her Best...
Fashion
Whether they're strutting the streets, traveling overseas or stunning on the red carpet, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend never miss an opportunity to serve up some seriously chic style. Scroll through the photos below to see the duo's best fashion moments!