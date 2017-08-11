When it comes to everyday fashion, Chrissy Teigen doesn't like too much fuss. "My personal style has grown throughout the years," the supermodel, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Now, I'd describe it as 'casual cool.'"

That's also the perfect way to describe A.L.C.'s new On Duty collection, for which Teigen was the muse and model. The 16-piece elevated sportswear line, available exclusively at INTERMIX, launched on Friday, August 11, and Stylish scored your exclusive first look.

Scroll through the photos below to see some behind the scenes shots of Teigen on set and some of our favorite items from the new line!