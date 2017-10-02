TOP 5

STORIES

beauty News

ColourPop and My Little Pony Team Up to Launch the Nostalgic Makeup Kit Your Inner Child Needs

By Christina Baez
14

Ye-haw! ColourPop and My Little Pony collaborated on an adorable beauty collection leaving ‘80s babies to jump for joy. On October 5, a magically-packaged 12-piece collection including highlighters, matte lipsticks, brushes and a makeup bag can be snagged at ColourPop’s site. And the best news? Pieces are named after our favorite ponies like Butterscotch and Blossom! Scroll down to see pics! 