Celebrity Beauty
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Rock the Runway for L’Oréal...
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Beauty
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Rock the Runway for L’Oréal...
Beauty News
Beyonce’s Mermaid Locks: We’re Obsessed
beauty News
ColourPop Is Releasing a My Little Pony Makeup...
TIPS
Sofia Vergara Explains Why She Sleeps In ‘Ceramic...
Exclusive
Tess Holliday: What’s in My Bag? Watch the Video!
beauty News
Ye-haw! ColourPop and My Little Pony collaborated on an adorable beauty collection leaving ‘80s babies to jump for joy. On October 5, a magically-packaged 12-piece collection including highlighters, matte lipsticks, brushes and a makeup bag can be snagged at ColourPop’s site. And the best news? Pieces are named after our favorite ponies like Butterscotch and Blossom! Scroll down to see pics!