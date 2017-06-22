TOP 5

STORIES

beauty

This Sally Hansen x Crayola Collaboration Will Make Your Inner Child’s Dreams Come True

By Christina Baez
12
Courtesy Sally Hansen x Crayola

Sally Hansen has the solution to cure your childhood coloring nostalgia. On Saturday, July 1, they’re launching a new line of nail polishes with their latest collaborator: Crayola! The limited edition collection will bring back a few recognizable colors such as Cerulean and Razzmatazz, but they’re also whipping up 12 new shades. Bonus: It's a part of Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri series, so your nails will be dry in less than a minute. Scroll through to see the line that will have your inner child jumping for joy.