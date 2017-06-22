Exclusive
Jamie Chung Reveals Her Favorite Summer Accessories
Jamie Chung Reveals Her Favorite Summer Accessories
beauty
Sally Hansen has the solution to cure your childhood coloring nostalgia. On Saturday, July 1, they’re launching a new line of nail polishes with their latest collaborator: Crayola! The limited edition collection will bring back a few recognizable colors such as Cerulean and Razzmatazz, but they’re also whipping up 12 new shades. Bonus: It's a part of Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri series, so your nails will be dry in less than a minute. Scroll through to see the line that will have your inner child jumping for joy.