TOP 5

STORIES

red Carpet Style

Demi Lovato’s All-Time Best Red Carpet Moments: See Her Style Evolve

By Christina Baez
38

From plaid dresses to her Julien Macdonald naked Grammy gown, Demi Lovato has owned the red carpet since her teenage years. Here’s a look back on how her style has evolved since she first stepped onto the scene in 2008! 