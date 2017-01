Disney princesses, eat your hearts out! Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week had an especially magical run this 2017 season, and we think it has something to do with the fact that at least a dozen of the dresses seemed inspired by Disney characters. A giant yellow ball gown for Belle? Check! Billowing teal sheers for Jasmine? Mmhmm. A shimmering frock with feathers galore (modeled by Kendall Jenner) for Beauty and the Beast's Plumette? You bet. Scroll to see all the Disney-perfect couture pieces and the characters that could easily wear them!

