Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence and More Looked Hot on Elle’s Women in Hollywood Red Carpet

By Christina Baez
Neilson Barnard/Getty

Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart and more women of hollywood stunned at Elle’s 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L’Oréal Paris and Calvin Klein on October 16. From Edgy cut-out suits to sexy lace detailed gowns, the ladies have brought the heat to the red carpet — see their looks!