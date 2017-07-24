Fashion News
How to Rock a Body Chain Like Emily Ratajkowki
How to Rock a Body Chain Like Emily Ratajkowki
Fashion News
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to find a way to look extra-amazing in a bikini. The model-actress added a body chain to her beach look earlier this month in L.A. — and it's easy to create. The secret? Pairing a simple swimsuit with a delicate chain that hugs your curves in all the right places! Shop one of these options!