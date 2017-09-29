Who needs makeup when you have a really good pair of frames? Emily Ratajkowski said “girl bye” to a full face of makeup during Paris Fashion week and stepped out in a simple pair of wire frame specs instead.



The model is no stranger to a dramatic look — and even modelled how to rock red lips French-girl style with aplomb just a few days ago — but consider her low-key beauty day accessory your new best friend. Simple, sleek and a literal frame for the eyes, wire frame glasses are the perfect way to draw attention to your peepers (even if you don’t wear prescription lenses) without wearing any makeup at all. Not to mention, they make the perfect complement for just about any outfit, from frilly dresses to pared down, simple white blouses with jeans. Shop our curated-by-Stylish wire frame lenses here:



