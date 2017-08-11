TOP 5

Emily Ratajkowski Is DKNY's New Muse: Go Behind the Scenes of Her Photo Shoot

By Talia Ergas
Emily Ratajkowski can wear anything and still look absolutely stunning, but lately, the model has been strutting her stuff in DKNY attire. That's because the 26-year-old is the new muse for the brand's Fall 2017 campaign. 

Stylish scored an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at EmRata's photo shoot. Scroll through the photos below!