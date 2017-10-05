Celebrity Style
Kerry Washington Wore Three Killer Outfits in 24 Hours
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Style
Kerry Washington Wore Three Killer Outfits in 24 Hours
Celebrity Beauty
See Every Stunning EmRata Beauty Moment During Fashion...
Hair
Cara Delevingne, Emilia Clarke and More Stars Who...
Beauty News
Watch Chrissy Teigen Get Glam in 60 Seconds!
red carpet style
Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Red Carpet Moments
Celebrity Beauty
Emily Ratajkowski is a paparazzi dream, but her street style isn’t the only thing that’s killer — so is her beauty game. From the start of Fashion Month in NYC all the way through London and Milan to Paris, the model has been rocking killer looks left and right. Stylish curated our favorite moments — behold her tomato red French-girl lip and next-level copper exaggerated shadow. See the hottest Emily Ratajkowski makeup looks from fashion season and find your weekend beauty inspo here!