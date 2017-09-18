Emmys 2017
See the Most Daring Dresses From the Emmys
After the show, it’s the afterparties! When the 69th Annual Emmy Awards wrapped on Sunday, September 17, stars such as Jessica Biel, Julianne Hough, Evan Rachel Wood and more changed into new looks to hit the post-party circuit. Some of the trends of the night: bright yellow, fun embellishments like sequins, feathers and rhinestones, along with little black party dresses. See the gorgeous fashions the celebrities chose for the star-studded afterparties!