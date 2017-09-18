TOP 5

Emmys 2017: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
From Issa Rae to Nicole Kidman, see who was the best dressed at the 2017 Annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Stephen Colbert, at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, September 17. 