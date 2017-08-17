TOP 5

Check Out All the Shades in Essie’s Nostalgic ‘90s-Inspired Fall Nail Collection

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Powdery pink and vampy reds in Essie’s fall 2017 nail collection are giving Us major Cher from Clueless and Mrs. Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction vibes, evoking the approachable and relaxed cool aesthetic of the '90s. Check out all of the hues, available for $9 a pop starting in September, and get your grunge on!