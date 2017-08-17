Stylish
This Is What a 70-Carat Engagement Ring Looks Like
Powdery pink and vampy reds in Essie’s fall 2017 nail collection are giving Us major Cher from Clueless and Mrs. Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction vibes, evoking the approachable and relaxed cool aesthetic of the '90s. Check out all of the hues, available for $9 a pop starting in September, and get your grunge on!