Heavy metal! If you’ve always wanted to rock high-shine metallics by designer Christian Louboutin, now’s your chance. And you don’t need to dip into your shoe budget!
On May 3, Christian Louboutin’s Metalinudes hit christianlouboutin.com. Inspired by the designer’s high-gloss patent and lustrous lamé accessories, the sumptuous collection of high-shine, shimmering metallic nail polishes and lip glosses were designed to complement every skin tone.
Three sparkling nude shades of the brand's Loubilaque gloss run the gamut from a pink-laced rose gold called Preciosa to luxe copper and bronze hues with just the right amount of pigment.
Nail polishes are similarly universally flattering but offer a bit more edge, especially the limited edition Irisa, a rich pewter. The formulas contain high-coverage aluminum and tan opal mica pigments that impart multi-faceted finishes.
Glosses cost $85 and nail shades cost $50 — pricey, but a mere fraction of the cost of coveted Louboutin fierce So Kate pumps!
See every shade below and shop the products on May 3!