Product News
Talk about a cheap thrill! Brandless just launched, and every single product they sell – there are currently 200 – is just $3. The brainchild of Ido Leffler, who founded Yes to, Inc (we’re obsessed with Yes to Cucumbers cleansing cloths) and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tina Sharkey, the Brandless concept is simple: to give people democratized access to premium everyday essentials, including beauty, home and pantry products, at a super-affordable cost.
Products can be purchased online at brandless.com and the low price isn’t the only thing to love! Every time an order is placed on brandless.com, a meal is donated via a partnership with Feeding America.
We asked Leffler to share his favorites with Us – there’s something for everyone, even non-beauty junkies!