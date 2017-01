“I have yet to do any Botox — my goal is to never get Botox,” Kristin Cavallari tells Us Weekly. "My mom has never done anything with her skin and she looks great, so hopefully I’ll be OK, but that’s my goal. I’m going to do everything I can to not get any injections.” To that we say amen, sister. The Balancing in Heels author, 30, walks Stylish through her morning and evening get-gorgeous routines.