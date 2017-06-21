Bonjour beauty! Frédéric Fekkai, one of the biggest hairstylists in the world, is now bringing Bastide Aix-en-Provence, a non-toxic French home and lifestyle brand born in the South of France, to the United States.



Think crystal potpourri, candles, fragrances and lotions all made by expert “Beautisans” from family-owned businesses. Fekkai and his wife, Shirin von Wulffen, were such fans of the brand, which was launched in 1991, that they decided to acquire and reimagine it to bring a touch of his hometown across the ocean.



Prediction: It’ll be a hit for Francophiles yearning to get a piece of the country’s charm, no passport required. And for those looking to add more “clean” products to their routines, the entire line is made without parabens, sulfates and petroleum.



Check out these goodies that’ll make your entire life smell like a Provence-inspired dream: