Beauty Muse
Beauty Muse: Five Secrets of Hailee Steinfeld’s...
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty Muse
Beauty Muse: Five Secrets of Hailee Steinfeld’s...
Fashion
Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba Are All About This...
Beauty Crush
Yara Shahidi Wore Lipstick As Blush At The Teen Choice...
Celebrity Style
This Is The Real Reason Demi Lovato Loves to Work Out
Must-Have
How To Get Chrissy Teigen’s Vacation Glow
Fashion News
Oh, the never-ending struggle to find clothes that are boardroom-sophisticated, yet super chic and able to seamlessly transition to the after-work happy hour scene. Enter Gabrielle Union for New York & Company. The 44-year-old actress' collaboration with the fashion label launched on Wednesday, August 16 — and the wide-leg jumpsuits, silky kimonos and pencil dresses with peek-a-boo cutouts are sure to breathe new life into your work wardrobe. Scroll through the photos below to see Union model some of our favorite looks!