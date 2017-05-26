Gal Gadot Is Serving Major Glamour for the ‘Wonder Woman’ Press Tour

Stylish
Gal Gadot Is Serving Major Glamour for the ‘Wonder...
TOP 5
STORIES
Stylish
Gal Gadot Is Serving Major Glamour for the ‘Wonder...
Stylish
Irina Shayk Makes the Case for ‘Less Is More’ Beauty
Editor's Picks
11 Sunscreens That Won’t Cause Breakouts
Beauty News
If You Love Kylie Lip Kits, You Will Love This...
Beauty News
James Franco’s Latest Gig Isn’t on the Big Screen
Stylish
The press tour for the upcoming blockbuster Wonder Woman, out June 2, is off to a whirlwind start. While promoting the superhero flick Gal Gadot has been serving leading-lady glamour left and right. Check out the glamazon’s best looks here. We at Stylish guarantee you’ll get your daily dose of refined chic!