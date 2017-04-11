Ever-so-slightly smudged kohl-rimmed eyes, bitten lips, a mysterious sexy flush … French women just have a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to beauty. If you, like Us, want to pull off that effortlessly chic vibe, get excited — because it’s never been easier to achieve!

On April 15, NARS is launching its latest collection — a collaboration with French actress-musician-muse (and daughter of iconic couple Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg!) Charlotte Gainsbourg, and the products are the very definition of French girl chic! The shades were designed by Charlotte herself, reminiscent of her memories of times spent in London and Paris.

But what’s really sending Us are the textures. Lip Tints feel like nourishing balms, with just enough pigment to impart a sheer stain; NARS cult fave Multiple Sticks have been reimagined as Multiple Tints with gel-cream bullets that deliver translucent, dewy flushes of color. There’s even the Hydrating Glow Tint, a tinted moisturizer that evens out skin tone for a ‘no-makeup makeup’ effect.

Can’t wait to wear every single product? Set a calendar alert for April 15, when the collection launches on narscosmetics.com and at NARS Boutiques. After May 1, look for them at Sephora and at department and specialty stores. Until then, check out every single product in the line below. Tell Stylish: Which ones are you coveting?