Harry Potter Fans Rejoice for This New Potter-Inspired Jewelry Collection

By Christina Baez
Courtesy Warner Bros.

Muggles everywhere can rejoice thanks to Alex and Ani, a jewelry company making muggles feel just as wizardly as Harry Potter with their magical jewelry collection. The capsule, inspired by the beloved character and his pals, features rings, bracelets and charms for your inner spell lover. Designs vary from the deathly hollows symbol to the Hogwarts crest. See the collection below! 