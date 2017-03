Let's hear it for the ladies in red! Many celebs stepped out in red for 2017 International Women's Day, including Hillary Clinton in a red power suit. But she's not the only one loving the look! Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ruby Rose and more have been rocking scarlet separates, and looking fierce to boot. Scroll to see how the celebs styled their red power suits, and get the look with shopping options!