EmRata Makes the Case for the Fall Caftan
Celebrity Style
Summer may be over, but Emily Ratajkowski’s caftan makes the case that even though balmy days may be coming to an end, a good tunic works no matter the season. She rocked one on a quick post-Fashion Month jaunt to Morocco, where she is vacationing (and posting oodles of style-inspiring Instagrams). Whether it’s a cover up, a robe, a daytime getup or a piece of formalwear, Emily Ratajkowski makes Us all want to wear a flowy frock. See our Stylish picks to get her look!