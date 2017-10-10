TOP 5

EmRata Just Made Us Want to Buy a Caftan, STAT

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Summer may be over, but Emily Ratajkowski’s caftan makes the case that even though balmy days may be coming to an end, a good tunic works no matter the season. She rocked one on a quick post-Fashion Month jaunt to Morocco, where she is vacationing (and posting oodles of style-inspiring Instagrams). Whether it’s a cover up, a robe, a daytime getup or a piece of formalwear, Emily Ratajkowski makes Us all want to wear a flowy frock. See our Stylish picks to get her look!