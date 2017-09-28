Celebrity Style
Kaia Gerber Will Make You Want a Pair of Mary Janes...
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Style
Kaia Gerber Will Make You Want a Pair of Mary Janes...
Pics
Hugh Hefner, Style Icon: His Life in Pajamas
Exclusive
Kylie Jenner’s New Baby: Sunglasses!
Celebrity Beauty
Watch Jasmine Tookes Test Rihanna's Fenty Beauty...
Celebrity Beauty
How Emily Ratajkowski Nails the French Beauty Look
Pics
Hugh Hefner was a trailblazer and trendsetter. Not only did he found the Playboy empire, but he also pioneered the pajamas as street style trend that’s become popular with stars including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.
Hefner passed away at age 91 on Wednesday, September 27, but his style and legend live on. Scroll through to see the icon’s laid-back fashion moments throughout his epic life.