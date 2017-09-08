TOP 5

Jennifer Lawrence Is Absolutely Slaying Her 'Mother!' Press Tour Style

By Talia Ergas
Franco Origlia/Getty

From a sheer Dior ball gown to a silver fishnet Atelier Versace number, Jennifer Lawrence is serving up flawless fashion on the Mother! press tour red carpet. Scroll through the photos below and prepare to be dazzled by all the looks. 