Jennifer Lopez Is Serving Up A Seriously Sexy Instagram Feed!

By Gwen Flamberg
Denise Truscello/WireImage

No butts about it, J.Lo’s still got it! The World of Dance judge posted a sexy photo to her Instagram account on August 21 in one of the costumes from her Las Vegas residency show All I Have, shot for a cover story in this week’s Paper Magazine. The racy image caps off a month of hot snaps posted by the 48-year-old multihyphenate, all evidence that she’s got the look of love, thanks to a newly-minted relationship with baseball great Alex Rodriguez! Scroll through to see every sexy moment the Jenny From the Block singer has posted.