Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba Are All About This Less-Is-More Brand

Beauty Muse
Beauty Muse: Five Secrets of Hailee Steinfeld’s...
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty Muse
Beauty Muse: Five Secrets of Hailee Steinfeld’s...
Fashion
Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba Are All About This...
Beauty Crush
Yara Shahidi Wore Lipstick As Blush At The Teen Choice...
Celebrity Style
This Is The Real Reason Demi Lovato Loves to Work Out
Must-Have
How To Get Chrissy Teigen’s Vacation Glow
Fashion
Got a closet full of nothing to wear? One celebrity-loved brand is on a mission to make that feeling a thing of the past. Cuyana, which has been worn by Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba, is committed to producing timeless, well-made closet staples so your wardrobe is comprised of fewer, better things (they also suggest that you donate items that are merely taking up space to those who need them).
Scroll through the photos below to see some of the label's stunning pieces, including Biel's blush-colored rucksack and Alba's silky frock.