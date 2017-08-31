TOP 5

Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldana, Ashley Graham and More Are Obsessed With This Twist on a Plain White Tee

By Talia Ergas
There's truly nothing like sliding into your favorite super comfortable goes-with-everything T-shirt. The basic tee is a look that will never go out of style — and the stars agree! Celebrities such as Gal Gadot, Jessica Biel and Gisele Bündchen have been flocking to one particular versatile top: n:Philanthropy's Harlow Distressed BFF Tee ($72). Scroll through the photos below to see how the different stars styled the look!