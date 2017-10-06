Exclusive
You're never fully dressed without a spray tan! Celebrity tan expert Jimmy Coco, who works with Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, October 4 in L.A. to talk everything from keeping your summer glow shining throughout the cooler months, to how a spray tan can hide body "flaws", and which celebs always have the perfect sun kissed look — read now to find out all his tanning tips!