Retailer Joe Fresh Is Now Selling Plus Sizes — Shop the New Items

By Talia Ergas
Bravo! Here at Stylish, we're thrilled to see that fashion and beauty retailers are becoming more inclusive than ever. One brand that just made a big move toward diversifying its size offerings: Joe Fresh. The affordable clothing retailer, previously only carrying clothing up to a size 16, just launched its first-ever plus-size collection for Fall 2017. Now, the brand is selling up to a size 22. Scroll through the photos below to see some of the cutest looks from the new collection!