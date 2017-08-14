Retailer Joe Fresh Is Now Selling Plus Sizes — Shop the New Items

Fashion News
Bravo! Here at Stylish, we're thrilled to see that fashion and beauty retailers are becoming more inclusive than ever. One brand that just made a big move toward diversifying its size offerings: Joe Fresh. The affordable clothing retailer, previously only carrying clothing up to a size 16, just launched its first-ever plus-size collection for Fall 2017. Now, the brand is selling up to a size 22. Scroll through the photos below to see some of the cutest looks from the new collection!