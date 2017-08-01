Beautiful bride! Julianne Hough married professional hockey star Brooks Laich on Saturday, July 8, in front of 200 guests near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. After viewing the stunning photos from her big day, fans were left wondering how the Dancing With the Stars judge’s makeup looked so flawless.

Spencer Barnes, who has done Hough's makeup for 10 years, dished on all the details exclusively to Stylish.