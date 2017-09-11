TOP 5

Karlie Kloss Slayed in a Michael Kors Sequin Maxi Skirt and Blazer Combo at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala

By Talia Ergas
Karlie Kloss just showed Us a totally new way to rock a blazer — and we're obsessed. The supermodel attended the Business of Fashion 500 gala in NYC on September 9, 2017 wearing a Michael Kors Collection black crepe-sablé blazer, which she paired with a sparkling maxiskirt by the same label. Scroll through the photos below to see what other celebs such as Selena Gomez and Ashley Graham wore to the star-studded event!