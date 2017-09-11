Fashion
See Karlie Kloss Rock a Sequin Maxi Skirt and Blazer...
TOP 5
STORIES
Fashion
See Karlie Kloss Rock a Sequin Maxi Skirt and Blazer...
NYFW
See All Of Kim Kardashian’s Risque NYFW Looks So Far
Beauty News
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Why She Got Bigger Lips
style Patrol
TIFF 2017 Red Carpet Fashion: Best Dressed Celebs!
Style News
Take a Peek Inside Amber Valletta's Closet!
Fashion
Karlie Kloss just showed Us a totally new way to rock a blazer — and we're obsessed. The supermodel attended the Business of Fashion 500 gala in NYC on September 9, 2017 wearing a Michael Kors Collection black crepe-sablé blazer, which she paired with a sparkling maxiskirt by the same label. Scroll through the photos below to see what other celebs such as Selena Gomez and Ashley Graham wore to the star-studded event!